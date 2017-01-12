Firefox 52.0 Aurora Testday, January 20th

Hello Mozillians,

We are happy to let you know that Friday, January 20th, we are organizing Firefox 52.0 Aurora Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on the following features: Responsive Design Mode and Skia Content for Windows. Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad .

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRCchannel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

Join us and help us make Firefox better!

See you on Friday!