Firefox 51 Beta 12 Testday Results

Hi everyone!

Last Friday, January 6th, we held the first testday of this year Firefox 51 Beta 12 Testday. It was yet another successful event (please see the results section below) so a big Thank You goes to everyone involved.

First of all, many thanks to our active contributors: Vuyisile Ndlovu, Moin Shaikh, P Avinash Sharma, Ilse Macías.

Bangladesh team: Maruf Rahman, Humayra Khanum, Jobayer Ahmed Mickey, Md. Almas Hossain, Raihan Ali, Iftekher Alam, Tariqul Islam Chowdhury, Saima Sharleen, Md.Tarikul Islam Oashi, Toki Yasir, Majedul islam Rifat, Kazi Nuzhat Tasnem, Rezwana Islam Ria, Aminul Islam Alvi and Tanvir Rahman.

India team: Subhrajyoti Sen, Baranitharan, Aishwarya.B, Deepak Chandh, Roshan Dawande, Vishnupriya .V, Selva Makilan, Rajesh D, SriSailesh, R.Krithika Sowbarnika, P Avinash Sharma, Sakshi Prajapati, Sankaraman, Sriram, Surentharan .R.A, Nagaraj.V, Pavithra.R, Paarttipaabhalaji, Kavya Kumaravel, Vinothini, Satchidanandam.M, Karthikeyan S, Dhevendhiran, Kavipriya and Dinesh Kumar.

Secondly, a big thank you to all our active moderators.

Results:

several testcases executed for the WebGL2, Flash Support and Zoom Indicator features.

features. 8 bugs verified: 1170955, 1120967, 1310737, 1297890, 1301788, 1301999, 1300562, 1296870

7 new bugs filed: 1329292, 1329293, 1329204, 1328559, 1329430, 1329421, 1168422

Third, some tests that were failed need more information from you guys. I left a few comments in the etherpads so please provide me with that information so we can see if we should log bugs on those or not.

Again thanks for another hugely successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO! Happy new year!