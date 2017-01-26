Firefox 52.0 Aurora Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday – January 20th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 52.0 Aurora.

Thank you all for helping us making Mozilla a better place – zstimi, Spandana Vadlamudi, Moin Shaikh, Vuyisile Ndlovu, terrameijar, Avinash Sharma, Varun Kumar Tiwari.

From Bangladesh team: Nazir Ahmed Sabbir, MD.Majedul islam, Kazi Nuzhat Tasnem, Sabrina Joedder Silva, Maruf Rahman, Syed Nayeem Roman, Md. Mujtaba Asif, Rezwana Islam Ria, Afia Anjum Preety, Asiful Kabir Heemel, Anmona Mamun Monisha, Shahriar Shanto, Iftekher Alam, Tazin Ahmed, Raihan Ali, Mahsanul Islam Nirjhor, Toki Yasir, Abid Rahman, Sajedul Islam, Saima Sharleen.

From India team: Surentharan R.A, Subhrajyoti Sen, Nagaraj, A.Kavipriya, Paarttipaabhalaji, Roshan Dawande, Sakshi Prajapati, Avinash Sharma, Vinothini, Krithika Sowbarnika.

Results:

several test cases executed for the Responsive Design Mode (RDM) and Skia Content for Windows features.

features. 3 bugs verified: 1313876 , 1328004 , 1256074

6 new bugs filed: 1332460 , 1332469 , 1332908 , 1332932 , 1332904 , 1332906

Again thanks for another successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!