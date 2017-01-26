Firefox 52.0 Aurora Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!
As you may already know, last Friday – January 20th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 52.0 Aurora.
Thank you all for helping us making Mozilla a better place – zstimi, Spandana Vadlamudi, Moin Shaikh, Vuyisile Ndlovu, terrameijar, Avinash Sharma, Varun Kumar Tiwari.
From Bangladesh team:
From India team: Surentharan R.A, Subhrajyoti Sen, Nagaraj, A.Kavipriya, Paarttipaabhalaji, Roshan Dawande, Sakshi Prajapati, Avinash Sharma, Vinothini, Krithika Sowbarnika.
Results:
- several test cases executed for the and features.
- 3 bugs verified: 1313876 , 1328004 , 1256074
- 6 new bugs filed: 1332460 , 1332469 , 1332908 , 1332932 , 1332904 , 1332906
Again thanks for another successful testday 🙂
We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!
